Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Timothy Morrell

DailyUI #010 | Social Share

Timothy Morrell
Timothy Morrell
  • Save
DailyUI #010 | Social Share mobile button social button player music player music 010
Download color palette

Hi all!

For the #DailyUI #010 Social Share I've added the function to yesterday's music player. Nothing to fancy but exact what the user would expect.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2021
Timothy Morrell
Timothy Morrell

More by Timothy Morrell

View profile
    • Like