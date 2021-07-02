Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Quit Carbon

Quit Carbon app ux ui design
- 1.1 billion people around the world use tobacco. A total of 15.1% of U.S. adults smoke.
- Almost 70 percent of American smokers want to quit, and more than half tried last year.

QuitCarbon helps people in their journey away from smoking by keeping a track of their habits and motivates them towards their goal through the amazing rewards program.

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
