More and more younger people are choosing to watch cybersport matches instead of traditional football or other games. No wonder: these matches are spectacular! We designed an esports app concept that helps you follow your favorite teams.

The shot shows two screens: the right one is a home page with a live match section on top, a championship section, and a news feed. The second screen is a match page with live matches available for watching and upcoming matches.

We designed a dark theme using just a few accent colors. This solution is based on our target audience's preferences because they follow the dark theme trend and use their phones in the nighttime.

This app concept would be a real helper for esports enthusiasts. It gives a quick overview of what is happening in the cybersport world. With this app, you won't miss anything trending in the community news!