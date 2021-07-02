Fast food - Icon Set

Hi, this is my Icon set design.

Fast food icons with a modern style, full of color and a touch of shadows and highlight to enhance the appearance of the icons.

To contact and see my other works:

Behance: https://www.behance.net/amaliaazkiya

Fiverr: https://www.fiverr.com/amaliaazkiya

IG: https://www.instagram.com/amazaz.a3

Thank you :)