Parjo Surodilogo

Courage of Life

Parjo Surodilogo
Parjo Surodilogo
Courage of Life branding ui logo illustrator design clothing drawing illustration artwork art
This work was adapted by several work related to lickers, they metamorphosed so quickly, beautifully and still struggle even though several times in any difficulty.
There's nothing wrong in all work, God has divided each portion for his creation. Best of in this day is to stick to the existing routine and still have the courage to live.

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
Parjo Surodilogo
Parjo Surodilogo

