Flamo 3d motion graphics graphic design mark logodesign typography identity minimal branding illustration vector logo colors modern design
Flamo is an outdoor flame cooking brand that sells pizza ovens and BBQs. If you look closely at the flame icon, you will see that it also includes brand initial F. This subtle touch of creativity makes it stand out from the crowd. The name of the brand uses a striking font in all uppercase that conveys authority and represents the brand as mature and high-end.

