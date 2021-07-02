🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Flamo is an outdoor flame cooking brand that sells pizza ovens and BBQs. If you look closely at the flame icon, you will see that it also includes brand initial F. This subtle touch of creativity makes it stand out from the crowd. The name of the brand uses a striking font in all uppercase that conveys authority and represents the brand as mature and high-end.
