Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
cantonestudio

Overboard Modern Logo Design

cantonestudio
cantonestudio
  • Save
Overboard Modern Logo Design modern logo minimalist logo vector ui minimal logofolio logodesigner logo design graphicdesign freelancer logo graphic design logo design creative logo business logo branding brand identity brand guidelines brand guide behance
Download color palette

Hello Guys! 👋
This is a logo design concept for Overboard.

Leave a comment 💬 And Follow us For More Creative Design Projects!
Thank you❤️

Let's work together - info@cantonestudio.com
Behance | instagram

cantonestudio
cantonestudio

More by cantonestudio

View profile
    • Like