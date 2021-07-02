Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Deaf Access Theatre

Kellie Wilson
Deaf Access Theatre theater theatre mobile design app ux
My first Prototype design for an app that allows deaf theatre goers to search for an accessible show. This concept was part of my coursework and not a live product (although, I wouldn't mind it becoming a reality one day!) 🙂

Full case study here: https://kelliewilsonux.co.uk/project/03316eb5/Deaf-Access-Theatre

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
