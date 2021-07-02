Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Spikey Sanju
THISUX - Design Agency

Einsen | Task Manager App

Spikey Sanju
THISUX - Design Agency
Spikey Sanju for THISUX - Design Agency
Hire Us
  • Save
Einsen | Task Manager App ui design spikeysanju thisux task app project management todo app task manager app minimal clean uxdesign mobile ui ux ui app
Einsen | Task Manager App ui design spikeysanju thisux task app project management todo app task manager app minimal clean uxdesign mobile ui ux ui app
Download color palette
  1. Einsen.mp4
  2. EINSEN-DARK.png
  3. EINSEN-WHITE.png

Another shot of animated preview from my new productivity app Einsen 😍

Have any feedback?
Hit "L" if you like it 😍

Does this look awesome to you?
Got an App/Website Idea? Let's connect ; )

DM us 👇
spikeysanju@thisux.in

Checkout our portfolio

Instagram | Twitter | Twitch | YouTube | LinkedIn | GitHub

Thanks for stopping by. 
Have amazing day folks :)

Einsen.mp4
1 MB
Download
EINSEN-WHITE.png
1000 KB
Download
EINSEN-DARK.png
500 KB
Download
THISUX - Design Agency
THISUX - Design Agency
All in one agency with incredible design & development cycle
Hire Us

More by THISUX - Design Agency

View profile
    • Like