Rade Stjepanović

Animal Logos

Rade Stjepanović
Rade Stjepanović
  • Save
Animal Logos singray puma jellyfish whale armadillo fish fox anteater dog turtle ladybug animal illustration art vector branding design logo
Animal Logos singray puma jellyfish whale armadillo fish fox anteater dog turtle ladybug animal illustration art vector branding design logo
Download color palette
  1. animalLogos_bw.jpg
  2. animalLogos_wht.jpg

Animal Logos
Check it out on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/121186165/Animal-Logos

Rade Stjepanović
Rade Stjepanović
Graphic Designer

More by Rade Stjepanović

View profile
    • Like