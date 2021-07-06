💌 Have a project idea? We are available for new projects

Do you want to be on top of your schedule? It's hard to imagine achieving this without using some digital assistance. Here's our concept of a personal project and task management app that helps to be more productive.

The shot shows three screens. The left one is a home page with today's progress, a to-do list, and tasks in progress. The next screen shows a project list. The right screen is a task list in a particular project.

We used a vibrant and diverse color scheme for a joyful look. The cartoon-style illustrations add to the relaxed air of the design. This way the app invites the user and makes scheduling more pleasant.

This concept offers an easy and relaxed approach to project management. To change the status of a task, users swipe them left or right to set for In progress or Completed.