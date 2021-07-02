Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kheya Mezba
JoomShaper

Black Friday Ad

Kheya Mezba
JoomShaper
Kheya Mezba for JoomShaper
  • Save
Black Friday Ad design vector art illustration social ad graphic design
Download color palette

This visual was created for Black Friday Campaign on 2020 for JoomShaper!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2021
JoomShaper
JoomShaper

More by JoomShaper

View profile
    • Like