Anastasia Dolenko

Interior studio main screen

Anastasia Dolenko
Anastasia Dolenko
  • Save
Interior studio main screen interior design web webdesign studio minimalism interface animation
Download color palette
  1. Main dribbble 5.mp4
  2. Frame 372 (2).png

Hello there!

This is a small part of one of my latest projects - Interior studio website redesign.

The main goal of the redesing was to improve UI and create more user-friendly navigation. The studio has regular customers so redesign was made for Image-building purposes.

Take a look at full version at Behance

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2021
Anastasia Dolenko
Anastasia Dolenko
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Anastasia Dolenko

View profile
    • Like