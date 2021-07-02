Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Damian Martelli

Glass & Concrete

Glass & Concrete graphic design ui figma design digital art digital concrete glass minimal clean material texture render 32 render damian martelli damianmartelli
02 / Glass & Concrete

Experimenting with 3D modelling and texturing to produce realistic renders in Cinema 4D.

