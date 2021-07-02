Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Andika Astro | Logo Designer

Strong bull logo

Andika Astro | Logo Designer
Andika Astro | Logo Designer
  • Save
Strong bull logo matador mascot branding angry bison illustration red retro vintage aggressive flag war power strength buffalo design logo animal bull strong
Download color palette

the bull animal logo design is strong in vintage style with deep red the concept of bull reflects toughness, courage, strength, and power

Andika Astro | Logo Designer
Andika Astro | Logo Designer

More by Andika Astro | Logo Designer

View profile
    • Like