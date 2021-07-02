Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
FiveDotTwelve

Corner — e-commerce app with livestreaming

FiveDotTwelve
FiveDotTwelve
Hire Us
  • Save
Corner — e-commerce app with livestreaming design ui android mobile ui ios app mobile
Download color palette

Corner is designed to bring the real-life shopping experience to your mobile phone via live streaming performed by your favourite influencers.

If you are interested in cooperation, get in touch with us at office@fivedottwelve.com

Don't forget to click L and follow our profile!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2021
FiveDotTwelve
FiveDotTwelve
Creating world-class mobile products.
Hire Us

More by FiveDotTwelve

View profile
    • Like