Task Management App

Task Management App courses dashboard projects management calendar task list apple figma clean interface minimal ios glow effect 3d illustrations dark theme ux design productivity management app mobile ui
Hi friends!

Take a closer look at our concept for a task management mobile UI. You will see what projects you're working on now, what projects you'll be working on in the future, and what projects you've finished. You can also view the activities you need to do on a daily basis.

Feel free to give feedback and comments.

Press "L" if you like it. Thanks!

