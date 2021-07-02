Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rishi Mungia

Calculator - Material X Glass

Rishi Mungia
Rishi Mungia
  • Save
Calculator - Material X Glass calculator glassmorphism glass material you material app ux design
Download color palette

I tried to incorporate Glass Morphism into Google's new Material You design language.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2021
Rishi Mungia
Rishi Mungia
Like