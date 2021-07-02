Furniture web shop landing page

Hi Guys 🖐,

********************

This is my Exploration for furniture web shop Design.

**************

Let me know your Awesome Feedback

Don't forget to Like❤ it :)

And don't forget to press "L" if you love it.

***************

Be up to dated, Follow me on :-

***************************

Dribble :- https://dribbble.com/kevalRanoliya

Behance :- https://www.behance.net/kevalpatel7

Instagram :- https://lnkd.in/gph27Yn

****************************

Thankyou !!