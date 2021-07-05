Cryptocurrency App

💌 Have a project idea? We are available for new projects

Here is our vision of a crypto trading platform. This app concept serves as a mobile crypto market and wallet where one can trade cryptocurrency and keep track of their assets.

The shot shows two screens, with a balance page on the left and a currency purchase page on the right. The balance page gives access to the portfolio details, transaction history, and money withdrawal. The currency page gives details about Ethereum's performance history.

We designed a dark mode of the app and used neon accent colors. The dark and neon combination follows the trends in this particular market section.

The cryptocurrency market may seem intricate, as well as the trading process itself. In this concept, we focused on making the interface as simple as possible and introduced intuitive solutions for easier in-app experience and navigation.

