Dmitry Lauretsky
Ronas IT | UI/UX Team

Cryptocurrency App

Dmitry Lauretsky
Ronas IT | UI/UX Team
Dmitry Lauretsky for Ronas IT | UI/UX Team
Hire Us
  • Save
Cryptocurrency App crypto crypto app cryptocurrency app bitcoin investment app crypto wallet mobile design mobile app cryptocurrency crypto currency crypto exchange bitcoins bitcoin wallet ethereum ui app ux
Cryptocurrency App crypto crypto app cryptocurrency app bitcoin investment app crypto wallet mobile design mobile app cryptocurrency crypto currency crypto exchange bitcoins bitcoin wallet ethereum ui app ux
Cryptocurrency App crypto crypto app cryptocurrency app bitcoin investment app crypto wallet mobile design mobile app cryptocurrency crypto currency crypto exchange bitcoins bitcoin wallet ethereum ui app ux
Cryptocurrency App crypto crypto app cryptocurrency app bitcoin investment app crypto wallet mobile design mobile app cryptocurrency crypto currency crypto exchange bitcoins bitcoin wallet ethereum ui app ux
Cryptocurrency App crypto crypto app cryptocurrency app bitcoin investment app crypto wallet mobile design mobile app cryptocurrency crypto currency crypto exchange bitcoins bitcoin wallet ethereum ui app ux
Cryptocurrency App crypto crypto app cryptocurrency app bitcoin investment app crypto wallet mobile design mobile app cryptocurrency crypto currency crypto exchange bitcoins bitcoin wallet ethereum ui app ux
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble Shot #6.png
  2. Dribbble Shot #8.png
  3. Dribbble Shot #5-1.png
  4. Dribbble Shot #5.png
  5. App 1.png
  6. Thanks.png

💌 Have a project idea? We are available for new projects
info@ronasit.com | Telegram | WhatsApp | Facebook | Linkedin | Website

Here is our vision of a crypto trading platform. This app concept serves as a mobile crypto market and wallet where one can trade cryptocurrency and keep track of their assets.

The shot shows two screens, with a balance page on the left and a currency purchase page on the right. The balance page gives access to the portfolio details, transaction history, and money withdrawal. The currency page gives details about Ethereum's performance history.

We designed a dark mode of the app and used neon accent colors. The dark and neon combination follows the trends in this particular market section.

The cryptocurrency market may seem intricate, as well as the trading process itself. In this concept, we focused on making the interface as simple as possible and introduced intuitive solutions for easier in-app experience and navigation.

What are your thoughts on our concept?

Ronas IT | UI/UX Team
Ronas IT | UI/UX Team
We make complex applications simple for users💙
Hire Us

More by Ronas IT | UI/UX Team

View profile
    • Like