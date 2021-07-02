Ervina Chintia Fitriani

Laundry Apps

Ervina Chintia Fitriani
Ervina Chintia Fitriani
  • Save
Laundry Apps app ux ui design
Download color palette

Hello,

The concept this time about an Laundry Apps by giving a simple touch so that it is easy to use.
if there are suggestions and discussion just comment below.

Have a good time!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2021
Ervina Chintia Fitriani
Ervina Chintia Fitriani

More by Ervina Chintia Fitriani

View profile
    • Like