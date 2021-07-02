Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Natalija Savic

Scandinavian Living room

Scandinavian Living room branding 3d
Scandinavian Interior design and 3D visualization of the house
Programs: Autodesk AutoCAD, 3Ds Max Corona, Adobe Photoshop

Client wanted interior design for a house, cozy, light and neutral colors in Scandinavian style with lots of plants, and desirable outdoor area.
The purpose of the 3D is to create a desirable lifestyle, for when people look at it, they think: "I want to live here".

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
