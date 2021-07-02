Scandinavian House Design

Scandinavian Interior design and 3D visualization of the house

Programs: Autodesk AutoCAD, 3Ds Max Corona, Adobe Photoshop

Client wanted interior design for a house, cozy, light and neutral colors in Scandinavian style with lots of plants, and desirable outdoor area.

The purpose of the 3D is to create a desirable lifestyle, for when people look at it, they think: "I want to live here".