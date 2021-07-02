Saif Majhar

Home page UI design for DU

Saif Majhar
Saif Majhar
  • Save
Home page UI design for DU website design ux ui
Download color palette

Hello there!
Home page UI design for DU
I hope you guys will like it. Your feedback and appreciation are always welcome.
I'm available for new projects!
Thanks for visiting my project

HIRE ME!
saifmajhar@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2021
Saif Majhar
Saif Majhar

More by Saif Majhar

View profile
    • Like