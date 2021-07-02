Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Alex Martynov

Frosted Glass Icons Set - part 6

Alex Martynov
Alex Martynov
Frosted Glass Icons Set - part 6 design vector figma essential ui soft morphism glass icons

Frosted Glass Icons Set

Download color palette

Price
$16
Buy now
Available on gumroad.com
Amazing and helpful glassmorphism icons for quick start your design projects & ideas!

- 64 amazing icons
- Frosted Glass style
- Fully Vector Story
- Free Update
- Made with love :)

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
Alex Martynov
Alex Martynov
