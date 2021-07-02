Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Abadur Rahman Imtiaz
Pixirhy

Medifin-Brand Identity

Abadur Rahman Imtiaz
Pixirhy
Abadur Rahman Imtiaz for Pixirhy
Medifin-Brand Identity logos brand identity design logodesign gradient visual identity visual identity design label design packaging vaccine medicine icons logotype logo design identity color brand identity brand guidelines brand book branding
Designing a pharmaceutical visual identity was a different kind of experience. The target audience that we had to work for was divergent.

Pixirhy, a Brand & Web studio specialized in building & designing Brand Identities, Websites, and illustrations.

We are available to take on your project and build the bridge between your idea into action.

Let’ have a meeting:
hello@pixirhy.com

Pixirhy
Pixirhy
Designing Experiences Through Brand Identity & Web.
Hire Us

