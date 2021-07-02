Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Veronika

Landing Page

Veronika
Veronika
  • Save
Landing Page designer uiux clean light bakery sweet landingpage landing figma ux ui
Download color palette

Landing Page for Sweet Bakery.
Figma.

For more details check Behance link - https://www.behance.net/gallery/120493231/Landing-Page-Sweet-Bakery

Thank you for attention!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2021
Veronika
Veronika

More by Veronika

View profile
    • Like