Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Uzair Hasnain

Landing Page Design

Uzair Hasnain
Uzair Hasnain
  • Save
Landing Page Design landingpage webdesign figma
Download color palette

Hello everyone 👋,

Here's the landing page of the website I designed for a Decor brand that specializes in decor items crafted with stone.

-----------------------------------------

Do you have an awesome project?
💌 Let's Talk at : design.uzairhasnain@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2021
Uzair Hasnain
Uzair Hasnain

More by Uzair Hasnain

View profile
    • Like