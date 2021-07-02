Hunter Tom

Moscow's fucking heat wave. Summer Medicine 😎

Hunter Tom
Hunter Tom
  • Save
Moscow's fucking heat wave. Summer Medicine 😎 character design moscow 2021 graphic design tree green car ice cream bird creativity weekend summer character illustrator 2d art 2d design illustration vector vector illustration
Download color palette

The idea for this illustration came from the unbearably hot weather in Moscow. Ice cream and something else for everyone 😁🤐🤫😁

You can also view some of my work in my inst: hunterofblackdreams

Hunter Tom
Hunter Tom

More by Hunter Tom

View profile
    • Like