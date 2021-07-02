Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ayush Shrivastava

Raven Digital painting from DC Titans #procreate #indianart

Ayush Shrivastava
Ayush Shrivastava
  • Save
Raven Digital painting from DC Titans #procreate #indianart 3d graphic design
Download color palette

Made this artwork after watching DC Titans and I loved this character and decided to drew it in my own artstyle so here it is

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2021
Ayush Shrivastava
Ayush Shrivastava

More by Ayush Shrivastava

View profile
    • Like