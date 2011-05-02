Andrew Pautler

Food & Drink Stationary - Buy Now!

card drink food humor pun stationary
This is a series of stationary cards I have been working on for a while now. Each of them features a witty pun associated with food for the special occasion. I finally got them printed and am trying an experiment of selling them through my site. If you like them, let me know—and maybe buy a set! You can see detail shots of each piece in the set here.

They are printed digitally on French Paper's Dur-o-Tone Butcher Paper, which adds a really cool texture effect to the printing.

I Love You A Latte
Posted on May 2, 2011
