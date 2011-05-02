Food & Drink Stationary - Buy Now!

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
This is a series of stationary cards I have been working on for a while now. Each of them features a witty pun associated with food for the special occasion. I finally got them printed and am trying an experiment of selling them through my site. If you like them, let me know—and maybe buy a set! You can see detail shots of each piece in the set here.
They are printed digitally on French Paper's Dur-o-Tone Butcher Paper, which adds a really cool texture effect to the printing.