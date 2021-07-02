EthosCE Medical Education - Mobile

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
👋 Hey guys!
A couple of months ago, we finished one of our favorite projects and now it is set to release in July, so we want to share some details with you.
First of all, we want to present you the mobile app version of the project, in the next shots we’ll show you more info about it.
🧐 What is EthosCE?
EthosCE is an education platform for medical workers, who want to boost their qualification or validate it with new certificates. And certificates are always a good addition to a specialist’s diploma that shows professional growth.
💪 How did Glow Agency help?
At Glow we did a full redo of the visual aspect of the platform so that users will get a better experience from using it. The UX makeover went through everything including navigation, specialty tests and many other parts that we’ll share in the nearest future.
---
💌 We are glow Agency
We help companies design efficient digital products. We also design web & mobile apps from sketch to launch, improving them over time. Our mission is to bring our clients’ products to a whole new level by solving real problems and reaching business goals.
Check Full project at glow.team
Follow us below:
Clutch / Facebook / Instagram / Behance / Medium / LinkedIn
More screens are coming soon.
But for now share some love with Glow, press ‘L’ ❤️
We’re available for new projects ✨