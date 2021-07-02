EthosCE Medical Education - Mobile

👋 Hey guys!

A couple of months ago, we finished one of our favorite projects and now it is set to release in July, so we want to share some details with you.

First of all, we want to present you the mobile app version of the project, in the next shots we’ll show you more info about it.

🧐 What is EthosCE?

EthosCE is an education platform for medical workers, who want to boost their qualification or validate it with new certificates. And certificates are always a good addition to a specialist’s diploma that shows professional growth.

💪 How did Glow Agency help?

At Glow we did a full redo of the visual aspect of the platform so that users will get a better experience from using it. The UX makeover went through everything including navigation, specialty tests and many other parts that we’ll share in the nearest future.

---

💌 We are glow Agency

We help companies design efficient digital products. We also design web & mobile apps from sketch to launch, improving them over time. Our mission is to bring our clients’ products to a whole new level by solving real problems and reaching business goals.

Check Full project at glow.team

Follow us below:

Clutch / Facebook / Instagram / Behance / Medium / LinkedIn

More screens are coming soon.

But for now share some love with Glow, press ‘L’ ❤️

We’re available for new projects ✨