Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Veronika

Online Magazine Logo

Veronika
Veronika
  • Save
Online Magazine Logo design illustration vector ui photoshop illustrator adobe branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

Logo for Online Magazine mixing with Diamond and Fox preferences.
Adobe Illustrator.

Veronika
Veronika

More by Veronika

View profile
    • Like