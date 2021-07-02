🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hey everyone. I'm super excited to start working on a new project with our team over @Hubstaff. Over the coming weeks we'll be working on revamping and improving our mobile app. And what better screen to start with on a time tracking app than the Timer screen?