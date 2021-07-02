Sumi Akter

Minimalist burger logo design

Minimalist burger logo design illustration unique custom creative beautiful icon food logo restaurent logo hameem burger monkey burger minimal flat minimalist typography design vector burger logo graphic design branding logo
"HAMEEM BURGER"
Minimalist logo design.

What do you think about the BURGER LOGO concepts?

This image I designed for professional services provides on Fiverr. If you need any logo designs please! let me know.....

