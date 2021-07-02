Minimalist burger logo design

#Hey my new shots on Dribbble

"HAMEEM BURGER"

Minimalist logo design.

What do you think about the BURGER LOGO concepts?

This image I designed for professional services provides on Fiverr. If you need any logo designs please! let me know.....

Drop a line ✍ at: rk2100039@gmail.com

For more follow Sumi 😊 on:

Fiverr

Thank you

-------------------------------

#design #illustration #logo #branding #vector #typography #icon #app #minimal #flat #brandidentity #dribbble #graphicdesign #identity #illustrator #logodesign #logotype #minimalist #modern #monogram #simple #creative #professional #custom #designer #Fiverr #unique #beautiful #meaningful #perfect #businesslogo #boldlogo #designlogo #logoinspiration #logocreation #logomaker #logodaily #foodlogo #burger #restaurent