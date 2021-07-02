Blue Saphire - Handwritten Font

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
If you want buy this font click on this link : https://www.myfonts.com/fonts/skinny-type/blue-sapphire/

Blue Sapphire is a modern handwritten script font - perfect for crafter project!

This font is perfect for farmhouse decor, svg designs, shirts, crafts, websites, branding, blogs, logos, invitations and more!

This purchase includes TTF & OTF font files.

Most accent characters are included.

Thank you!

    • Like