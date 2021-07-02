Blue Saphire - Handwritten Font

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
If you want buy this font click on this link : https://www.myfonts.com/fonts/skinny-type/blue-sapphire/
Blue Sapphire is a modern handwritten script font - perfect for crafter project!
This font is perfect for farmhouse decor, svg designs, shirts, crafts, websites, branding, blogs, logos, invitations and more!
This purchase includes TTF & OTF font files.
Most accent characters are included.
Thank you!