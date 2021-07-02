Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Benny Jien

Agriculture e-Commerce Logo

Benny Jien
Benny Jien
Agriculture e-Commerce Logo green sun agriculture logomark design identity branding logo
Unused logo for agriculture e-commerce platform. The logo combine sun and plantation to form a shopping bag.

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
Benny Jien
Benny Jien

