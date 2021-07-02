Queenzia - Stylish Script Font

If you want buy this font click this link : https://www.myfonts.com/fonts/skinny-type/queenzia/

Introducing

Queenzia

Queenzia is a new fresh & modern script with handcrafted calligraphy styles, decorative characters and dancing baselines! So beautiful in invitations like greeting cards, branding materials, business cards, quotes, posters and more !!

Queenzia came with 330 glyphs. Alternative characters are divided into several Open Type features such as Swash, Stylistic Sets, Stylistic Alternates, Contextual Alternates. The Open Type feature can be accessed using programs that understand Open Type such as Adobe Illustrator, Adobe InDesign, Adobe Photoshop Corel Draw X version, and Microsoft Word. And this Font has provided PUA unicode (custom coded font). so that all stunt characters can be easily fully accessed by a craftsman or designer.

Queenzia:

Uppercase & Lowercase International Languages ​​& Symbols Support Punctuation & Numbers Unicode Ranges PUA Standard Alternative Style Alternatives Set Style 1-8 Character Contextual Variants. The files include the following:

Queenzia: OTF

Queenzia: TTF

If you don't have a program that supports OpenType features such as Adobe Illustrator and CorelDraw X Version, you can access all alternative glyphs using Font Book (Mac) or Character Map (Windows).

To Access Alternative Characters Click The Link Below:

Adobe Illustrator CS https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=geL0Ye02Ryk

Adobe Illustrator CC https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V25yiUh8BcE

Ms Word https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HxkhZiCuwEw

Coreldraw X7 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UBVsufJjons

Adobe Photoshop CC https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BYKXl58AdNY

Indesign CS https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HgZTCxKG14Q

