Redesign concept for fuel company NNK

Redesign concept for fuel company NNK application mobileapp fuel app user interface design mobile ios app promotions ux
App redesign concept for NOC fuel company. Users have access to a section of promotions, where they can view all the current offers of the company online.

Posted on Jul 9, 2021
