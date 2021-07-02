The University of Rijeka website

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
The University of Rijeka wanted to have a modern website that'll attract future students so we created new landing page.
Hit like if you think we did a good job and find out more about UNIRI at: https://uniri.novilist.hr/
If you feel like we are a good match, and would love to make some awesome stuff together, give us a shout at euroart93@euroart93.hr