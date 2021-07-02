Reyhan Tamang

Payment Page

Reyhan Tamang
Reyhan Tamang
  • Save
Payment Page social minimal website branding design vector payment app ui ux dailyui graphic design
Download color palette

#002 #Daily UI
For the second day, I needed to work on a payment page. I went to a minimal way and I used plain background and simple fonts.

Reyhan Tamang
Reyhan Tamang

More by Reyhan Tamang

View profile
    • Like