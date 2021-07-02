Małgorzata Maksimowicz
PetMate - Animal Shelter App

Małgorzata Maksimowicz
Małgorzata Maksimowicz for intent
PetMate - Animal Shelter App ux ui design app animation
Hi!
Finally, my first attempt to UI design!
A concept of a PetMate app, which supports animal shelters and helps to connect animals with their potential human family.

Big kudos to Vera for making my designs live and preparing the animation :)

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
