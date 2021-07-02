PetMate - Animal Shelter App

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi!
Finally, my first attempt to UI design!
A concept of a PetMate app, which supports animal shelters and helps to connect animals with their potential human family.
Big kudos to Vera for making my designs live and preparing the animation :)
_
We're always on a lookout for amazing projects! Have one? Contact us at growth@withintent.com
Press "L" for love!
If you're curious about work, visit us on FB, LI, IG, Behance and our website.
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.