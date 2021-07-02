Baptiste Dumas
Dark Blue

Pioneers

Baptiste Dumas
Dark Blue
Baptiste Dumas for Dark Blue
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

Last year we partnered with the progressive digital agency m/SIX (WPP) to create an edgy recruitment site for their new Pioneers program. Pioneers has for objective to attract the best and most diverse talent from across the UK.

✌️

Dark Blue
Dark Blue
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Dark Blue

View profile
    • Like