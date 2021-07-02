Anna Astanina

Food & Fitness app – 01 Splash screen

Food & Fitness app – 01 Splash screen health lifestyle food fitness sport wellness interaction dietary mobile product design ux animation ui minimal figma design concept app
Glad to share with you my recent work. “Good food” is an app for people who keep a healthy lifestyle and need the arrangement wellness system without waste of time. The goal of this project was to design intuitive and consistent app for ordering, delivering healthy food and maintaining fitness achievements.

