Rapido - Car Rental Service Landing Page

Today we are bringing you a concept of a minimalistic car rental landing page and mobile app.

Long-term rental is the future as there is a growing group of customers who want to enjoy using the latest car models without necessarily owning them.

This rental app allows users to browse unique car offers at a large marketplace. Everything was designed with extraordinary care for details to satisfy the most demanding clients. To build a convenient to use mobile app we used a minimalistic color scheme: white, dark grey and picked purple as an accent color. That was the key to design a clear and simple interface and let the customers find a car tailored to their needs without the distraction.

That design is the reflection of the best customer service in offices around the world.



