Rapido - Car Rental Service Landing Page

Rapido - Car Rental Service Landing Page branding animation marketplace cars desktop web design uiux landing design car rental landing page
Today we are bringing you a concept of a minimalistic car rental landing page and mobile app.

Long-term rental is the future as there is a growing group of customers who want to enjoy using the latest car models without necessarily owning them.

This rental app allows users to browse unique car offers at a large marketplace. Everything was designed with extraordinary care for details to satisfy the most demanding clients. To build a convenient to use mobile app we used a minimalistic color scheme: white, dark grey and picked purple as an accent color. That was the key to design a clear and simple interface and let the customers find a car tailored to their needs without the distraction.
That design is the reflection of the best customer service in offices around the world.

What do you think about it?
