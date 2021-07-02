Rapido - Car Rental Service Landing Page

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Today we are bringing you a concept of a minimalistic car rental landing page and mobile app.
Long-term rental is the future as there is a growing group of customers who want to enjoy using the latest car models without necessarily owning them.
This rental app allows users to browse unique car offers at a large marketplace. Everything was designed with extraordinary care for details to satisfy the most demanding clients. To build a convenient to use mobile app we used a minimalistic color scheme: white, dark grey and picked purple as an accent color. That was the key to design a clear and simple interface and let the customers find a car tailored to their needs without the distraction.
That design is the reflection of the best customer service in offices around the world.
What do you think about it?
----------------------------
See more projects
Clutch | Portfolio | Behance
Send us a message and say hello@highsolutions.pl
We're open for new projects!
Don't forget to press "L" and give us feedback!