Sameer

KYB - live bus location for mumbai

Sameer
Sameer
  • Save
KYB - live bus location for mumbai idea startup uidesign bus tracking live tracking live bus location
Download color palette

In mumbai people who travel by bus have to wait a lot for buses. and nobody knows when their bus is gonna arrive. so this was the idea I came up with named as KYB ( Know your bus ).

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2021
Sameer
Sameer

More by Sameer

View profile
    • Like