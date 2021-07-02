Resume Templates

Business Resume Template

FEATURES :

A4 size & US Letter + 3 mm bleed
3 Pages (Resume + Cover letter + Portfolio)
Quick and easy to customise templates
Well Labeled and Organized Layers
Print Ready
300 DPI, CMYK
Free Fonts Used
All objects, colors, & text are editable
Image are not included

