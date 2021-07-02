AntAlmanac Refresh

Trevor Keller

This project was a refresh/redesign of AntAlmanac, in a collaboration between Design at UCI and the ICS Student Council.

AntAlmanac is a website that allows students to plan their classes for each quarter and provides resources such as class size statistics and a map to locate classrooms on campus.

I personally worked on the new map modals, the notification modal, as well as animating the functional prototype of the site in Figma.

