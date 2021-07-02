AntAlmanac Refresh

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
This project was a refresh/redesign of AntAlmanac, in a collaboration between Design at UCI and the ICS Student Council.
AntAlmanac is a website that allows students to plan their classes for each quarter and provides resources such as class size statistics and a map to locate classrooms on campus.
I personally worked on the new map modals, the notification modal, as well as animating the functional prototype of the site in Figma.