Student goin' to School - Freebies Illustration

The another exploration and I'm so excited with the result to share it to you guys! and the another good news is..... This illustration is FREEEE! only for you guys hurry up to download it! Hopefully you like it and happy to hear your feedback, Thanks :)

if you guys want the design like these, you can contact me at muhammadfallah2000@gmail.com 😊 Let's make a great relationship with me!!!💗