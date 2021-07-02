Codopolis

Medical Aesthetic Dermatology Forum - web design - visualisation

Codopolis
Codopolis
  • Save
Medical Aesthetic Dermatology Forum - web design - visualisation forum dermatology medical website ux ui design
Download color palette

For our long-term partner Bulmed Consult we have created a website for the events they organize. The site has a modern vision, preserving the well-known color palette and design elements.

50508a7d2b1f4588c2365cf5a1fde52e
Rebound of
Medical Aesthetic Dermatology Forum / Web Design
By Codopolis
View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2021
Codopolis
Codopolis

More by Codopolis

View profile
    • Like